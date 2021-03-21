Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB cut Fraport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fraport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.