Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB cut Fraport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

