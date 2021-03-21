Barclays Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $21.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

