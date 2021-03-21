Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,386 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

