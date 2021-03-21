Barclays PLC Sells 61,754 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61,754 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

