Barclays PLC Sells 2,893 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Saul Centers worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,934,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Saul Centers by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Saul Centers by 111.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of BFS opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $929.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.