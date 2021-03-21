Barclays PLC Sells 11,397 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.33% of New Senior Investment Group worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,993,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after buying an additional 101,490 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 320,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 796,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 41,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $6.23 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $517.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

