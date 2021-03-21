Barclays PLC Purchases 532 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 53,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,436. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $111.99.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

