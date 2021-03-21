Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of U.S. Concrete worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $288,494. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

