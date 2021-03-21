Barclays Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $361.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $298.00 to $361.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.62.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $321.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $351.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.