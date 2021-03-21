Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of BANR opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

