Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNKXF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of BNKXF stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

