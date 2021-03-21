Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $348,510.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 806,517 shares of company stock valued at $50,773,726. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

