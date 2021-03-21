Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $7,255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,614 shares of company stock worth $7,847,060 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

