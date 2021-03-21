Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,896 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,978,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $128,743,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $65.38 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,088,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,081. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.