Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of The Howard Hughes worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,653,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

HHC opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

