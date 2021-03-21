Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 6,751 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 22,303 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $2,745,945.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,237,067.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,086.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,239 shares of company stock worth $27,304,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.41 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.75.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.