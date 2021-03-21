BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of BancFirst worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BancFirst by 34.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 133,955 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BANF. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,266 shares of company stock worth $9,062,936. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

