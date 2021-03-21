Bamco Inc. NY Takes $972,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of KW stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.