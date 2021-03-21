Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

