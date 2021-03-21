Bamco Inc. NY Has $9.25 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.22% of Inari Medical worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In related news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $134,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,252,624 shares of company stock valued at $230,486,303.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.