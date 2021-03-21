Bamco Inc. NY Has $6.62 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,587,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

