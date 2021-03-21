Bamco Inc. NY Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.22% of Summit Materials worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,884,000 after purchasing an additional 278,852 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of SUM opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

