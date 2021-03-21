Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1,771.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $115.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

