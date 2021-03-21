bAlpha 1-Day Volume Hits $935,481.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $935,481.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $1,163.41 or 0.02036277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 61.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00460850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00142107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00697648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 7,454 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

Buying and Selling bAlpha

