Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $92,128.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $118.19 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

