Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $533,306.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,476.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,802 shares of company stock valued at $23,549,035 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

