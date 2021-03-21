Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.