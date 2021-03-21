Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,526 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after acquiring an additional 842,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,067 shares of company stock worth $5,079,257. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

NYSE:TTC opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.