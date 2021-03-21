Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,455 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,209,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 58,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,910 shares of company stock worth $46,784,463. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

