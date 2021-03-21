Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,410,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 9.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $305,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $257.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.23 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.53.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.