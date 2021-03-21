B. Riley Boosts First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $30.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1,461.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 34,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 9.1% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.