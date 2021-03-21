B. Riley Boosts Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $39.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,075,138 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

