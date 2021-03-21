Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Hits $194.62 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00007867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $194.62 million and approximately $29.89 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00051191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.00648199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024438 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,213,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

