Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avangrid by 38.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

NYSE AGR opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

