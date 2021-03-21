Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.86 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $63,187,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,497,000 after buying an additional 870,823 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after buying an additional 532,417 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 120.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,518. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.