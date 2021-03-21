Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $65.25 million and approximately $39.86 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aurora has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00050950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00641404 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00024662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024221 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,928,257,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

