AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 560,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a PE ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

