Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Gap Down to $823.50

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 823.50 ($10.76), but opened at GBX 788.48 ($10.30). Auction Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 796.68 ($10.41), with a volume of 14,287 shares traded.

In other news, insider Scott Forbes acquired 33,333 shares of Auction Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £199,998 ($261,298.67).

Auction Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ATG)

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates marketplaces, such as proxibid.com, BidSpotter.com, the-saleroom.com, lot-tissimo.com, i-bidder.com, and BidSpotter.co.uk.

