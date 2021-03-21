Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Atkore by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

