AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,035,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

