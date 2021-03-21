AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Raised to £102 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £100 ($130.65) to £102 ($133.26) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

AZN opened at GBX 7,110 ($92.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,185.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,817.74. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,598 ($86.20) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.98%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

