Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ashland Global were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASH opened at $88.35 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

