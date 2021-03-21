Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of ASND opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.91. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,874,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $149,190,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $102,740,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

