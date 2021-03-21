AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.49 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.42 million and $4.49 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $10.18 or 0.00017740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00460249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00143718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00688879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma . The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars.

