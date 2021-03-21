ARMOR Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $2.66 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00459543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00141670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00704860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.