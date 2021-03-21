Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.95 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00002934 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $215.10 million and $28.95 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,849,504 coins and its circulating supply is 127,728,607 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

