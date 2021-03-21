Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report sales of $16.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.81 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $14.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $67.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $71.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.07 billion to $72.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $56.83. 7,885,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,275. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

