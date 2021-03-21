APY.Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00002800 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $38.89 million and $2.04 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00459987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00140333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00056960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00704620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,881,258 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

