Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $3.90 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $346.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

