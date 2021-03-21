Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 106,261 shares.The stock last traded at $63.43 and had previously closed at $64.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMTI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Molecular Transport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

